Man due in court over death of woman at a house in Co Donegal

A man in his late 20s arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a woman at a house in Co Donegal is expected to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening.

Jasmine McMonagle, a mother-of-two, was found dead at her home when members of the Garda’s Regional Response Unit attended at the house in Forest Park, Killygordon, in the early hours of Friday.

The 27-year-old had contacted gardaí to report a domestic disturbance at her home.

Gardaí received the call from a distressed Ms McMonagle at 4.20am on Friday.

However, when they arrived at the home at 4.47am, they were refused entry to the house.

At this stage, there was an altercation and it is understood a garda was attacked.

A decision was then made to call in the Regional Response Unit, which arrived on the scene a short time later.

A man was arrested at about 7.30am on Friday in relation to the incident and taken to Letterkenny Garda station.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Letterkenny Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.