Man due in court in relation to death of woman (88) in north Dublin

A man is due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Tuesday evening in connection with the killing of 88-year-old Nessa Murphy at her Clontarf home on Sunday.

Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted at her home on Kincora Court, Clontarf, north Dublin, at about 7.15pm. A man well known to her alerted gardaí and was arrested at the house when gardaí arrived from the nearby Clontarf Garda station.

That man is the sole suspect in the case and having been in custody since his arrest he is set to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Tuesday evening.

The suspect, who is in his 60s, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and was questioned in Clontarf station about the killing.

When gardaí arrived at the murder scene on Sunday evening and arrested the suspect the scene was sealed off and Ms Murphy’s remains were left in situ at the property overnight.

On Monday her remains were examined at the scene by a pathologist before being removed for a full post mortem, which confirmed her death was a homicide.

The scene was also examined on Monday by members of the Garda Technical Bureau as part of the homicide investigation.

