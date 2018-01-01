Man due in court in connection with stabbing in Co Clare

A man in his early 20s is due to appear in court in Ennis this morning, charged in connection with a stabbing in Kilrush, Co Clare, on Saturday.

The assault took place at Henry Street, Kilrush, at about 5.30pm on December 30th, according to gardaí.

A man in his late 20s received stab injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Two men, both in their early 20s, were arrested in connection with the assault and brought to Kilrush Garda station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One of the men was released without charge and the second is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 11am.