Man due in court in connection with stabbing in Co Clare
Man in late 20s hospitalised in Limerick after being assaulted in Kilrush on Saturday
Gardaí arrested two men in connection with the incident on Saturday. Photograph: Frank Miller
A man in his early 20s is due to appear in court in Ennis this morning, charged in connection with a stabbing in Kilrush, Co Clare, on Saturday.
The assault took place at Henry Street, Kilrush, at about 5.30pm on December 30th, according to gardaí.
A man in his late 20s received stab injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Two men, both in their early 20s, were arrested in connection with the assault and brought to Kilrush Garda station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
One of the men was released without charge and the second is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 11am.