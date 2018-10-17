Man due in court in connection with Clondalkin drugs seizure

A man in his 30s is due in court on Wednesday morning charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth around €920,000.

Gardaí from the Ballyfermot/Clondalkin detective and drugs unit seized 23 units of herbal cannabis in the grounds of an apartment block.

A follow-up search in one of the apartments resulted in the seizure of 1kg of heroin, 3.5kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of cannabis resin.

Three men, aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, were arrested on Tuesday. The man in his 60s was released without charge on Tuesday night and the man in his 40s remains in custody.

The man in his 30s was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.