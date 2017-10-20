Man due in court after €1 million drugs seizure

A man is to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning after being charged in connection with a seizure of drugs with an estimated value of €1 million in Co Offaly.

The man in his 30s was arrested during a search operation near Geashill, Co Offaly on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €1 million pending analysis.

The man is being detained at Tullamore Garda station, and will appear in court at 10.30am on Saturday.