Man due for court over fatal shooting in Co Cork

A man is due to appear before court on Saturday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of Derry Coakley (59) at Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork on Tuesday night.

The suspect, who is aged in his 60s, is due to appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court.

A postmortem examination confirmed Mr Coakley died from a single gunshot wound to the upper arm.

The postmortem also confirmed Mr Coakley was shot at relatively close range and suffered significant damage to an area between his elbow and shoulder which led to heavy bleeding and ultimately his death at Raleigh outside Macroom at around 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

Mr Coakley was well known in the Macroom area where he carried out contract work for Cork County Council.

A native of Macroom, he lived at Castle Street in the town with his elderly mother Joan with whom he also operated a hackney business and he is survived by his mother, his daughter Deirdre (20), his sister Siobhan and Deirdre’s mother, Siobhan from whom he was separated.