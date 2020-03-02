Man due for court over crash in which three people died

A man in his 20s is due to appear in Dundalk District Court this morning charged in connection with a two car collision in which three people died.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a the collision at about 2.15am on Saturday on the N1 at Carrickarnan, south of Junction 20 on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

The occupants of one of the cars, an elderly woman (80s) and her son (50s) were both declared dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was carrying at least three men in their 20s; one of whom, Bryan Magill (25), was killed, and at least one another was injured.

It is understood all those in the two cars are from Northern Ireland.

A man in his twenties was arrested in connection with the crash on Sunday.

Seven people in total died on Ireland’s roads at the weekend.

There were 148 deaths on Irish roads in 2019, a 4 per cent increase on the 142 people killed the previous year, the safest year on record.