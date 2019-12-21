Man due before court over child pornography allegations

A man wanted for questioning by gardaí investigating child pornography is expected before court on Monday after being extradited from Hungary.

The suspect was arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday after coming off a plane from Budapest.

It is understood his extradition was sought by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation following an investigation by gardaí in Co Kerry into a child pornography website.

The man was previously arrested in Hungary on Wednesday December 11th, under a European Arrest Warrant for alleged offences committed in Ireland.

The alleged offences come under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

“This investigation involved close cooperation between An Garda Síochána, Hungarian Authorities and other partners of the ENFAST Network (European Network Fugitive Active Search Teams),” said a garda spokesman.

“The man will be transferred to Killarney garda station where he will be processed.

“He will appear before Limerick Circuit Court on the morning of Monday 23rd December”.