Man dies in hospital following assault in early September

A man who was assaulted in Dublin earlier this month has died in hospital.

The man in his 40s sustained serious head injuries in an assault at Seville Place, Dublin 1, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2nd.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

A postmortem examination was carried out on Saturday afternoon by Dr Heidi Okkers, from the Office of the State Pathologist.

Preliminary results of the postmortem have been furnished to gardaí and cannot be released for operational reasons, An Garda Síochána said.

An investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is continuing. No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Gardaí have asked anyone with any information to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.