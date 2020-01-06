Man dies in collision between truck and a van in Co Kerry

A man has died in a collision between a truck and a van on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road in Co Kerry.

The driver of the van, who was in his 50s, was killed in the collision which occurred at about 9.10am on Monday.

His body was was removed to Tralee University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place over coming days.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was also taken to Tralee University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the crash and and the road road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.