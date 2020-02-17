Man dies in apparent accidental shooting at Dublin firing range

A man has died in an apparent accidental shooting at a firing range in north Co Dublin. While an investigation was just commencing late on Sunday, gardaí do not believe there was any third party involvement.

The victim was found dead, having suffered a gunshot wound, by another person who had arrived at the range in Swords on Sunday afternoon.

The emergency services were called and while paramedics arrived in a bid to treat the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Gardaí are currently at scene at the discovery of a body at a shooting range in Balheary, Swords, Co Dublin, this afternoon approximately 3.30pm,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries on Sunday evening.

“Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the body remains at scene. A post mortem will be conducted and the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation. Investigations ongoing.”

While the Garda did not comment on the circumstances in which the man sustained the fatal shot, investigating gardaí believe the man’s gun was accidentally discharged.

Gardaí were working on the theory that the man was fatally wounded when alone and that the incident was not noticed for some time.

The man’s remains had been removed from the scene late on Sunday night and a post mortem on his remains was expected to be completed on Monday.

A firearm was also being examined as part of the Garda inquiry. It was unclear if Sunday’s stormy conditions had contributed in any way to the apparent accident at the outdoor range.

If the fatal shot is proven accidental and third party involvement is formally ruled out, as expected, the Garda inquiry would not be criminal in nature. Instead, it would inform a coroner’s inquest into the man’s death.