Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford.

The man, who was in his late 30s, was fatally injured when his car collided with another car at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Gorey, at approximately 8.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The man was the sole occupant of his car. The driver of the second car, a woman, was injured in the incident and was taken to Wexford General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.