Man dies following stabbing incident in Cork city

A young man has died after being stabbed in Cork city on Thursday night.

Gardaí are expected to formally launch a murder investigation on Friday following the man’s death.

It appears the man was stabbed in the neck when a row broke out outside a house on the Bandon Road on the city’s southside.

It’s understood that a group went to a house on the Bandon Road at about 10pm but were refused entry and a row broke out at the doorway.

It’s understood that one of the young men who had been in the house was stabbed in the neck by one of the group who were refused entry.

The emergency services were alerted and the man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but died some time later.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the stabbing and began taking witness statements from those who were in the house.

They have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from premises on the Bandon Road in the hope of identifying the culprit behind the stabbing.

And they have appealed to any motorists who were travelling on the Bandon Road who might have relevant dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Street Garda station.

It’s expected that gardaí will contact the State Pathologist’s Office on Friday and request the services of a pathologist to carry out a postmortem.