Man dies following shooting in Dublin in early hours

A man has died after a shooting in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 2.20am in Moatview Avenue in Coolock, according to gardaí.

A 23-year-old man was fatally wounded and his body remains at the scene.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Coolock Garda station (01 666 4200), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.