Man dies and two others injured after stabbing incident in Dundalk

Gardaí are responding to a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth in which a man has died.

A number of sites in the town have been sealed off and two other people were injured in the incident, which happened before 9am.

Scenes are being preserved at Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown, a garda spokesman said.

“One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station. No further details are available at present,” a garda spokesman said.

“A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More to follow...