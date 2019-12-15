Man dies after single vehicle crash on outskirts of Cork city

A man in his 20s has died after a single vehicle crash on the outskirts of Cork city in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after 5.30am in the Dublin Pike area, a short distance from the Ballinhina Dairies site. Emergency services were called to the scene by a passerby.

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later.

The scene of the crash was closed off pending an examination of the site by Garda forensic collision inspectors.

The man’s body was due to be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Sunday for a postmortem. His identity has been withheld pending the notification of his relatives.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have seen the vehicle involved in the time before the crash is asked to contact gardaí locally.

A file on the incident is being prepared for the Cork City Coroner.