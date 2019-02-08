Man dies after shooting incident in north Dublin

A man shot in north Dublin this morning has died from his injuries in hospital. He was gunned down outside a house in Darndale, Coolock, at about 6.30am.

While he initially survived and was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene, he has since died.

Gardaí from nearby Coolock station have begun a murder inquiry and the scene of the shooting, on Marigold Crescent, has been sealed off.

A vehicle found burnt out on Blunden Drive, also in Coolock and about 1km from the scene, is believed to have been used by the gunman and at least one associate.

The location where that vehicle was found has also sealed off. Garda sources said the shooting had all the hallmarks of a gangland attack.

It had been well planned and the victim appears to have been specifically targeted by a gunman who was waiting for him.

“A man believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead a short time ago at Beaumont hospital following a shooting incident at Marigold Crescent, Darndale this morning,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The scene is currently preserved pending a Garda technical examination. Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda station.”

The Coolock area was badly affected by gangland feuding about 10 years ago with a series of murders taking place there.

A number of criminals from the area were in dispute with the gang that had been led by Eamonn Dunne in Finglas, north Dublin.

Several men from Coolock, three of them brothers, were killed in that dispute before Dunne himself was shot dead by the Kinahan gang because the series of murders he presided over was destabilising Dublin the drugs market the Kinahan cartel was supplying into.

Following that feud between Dunne and a family-based Coolock gang there were a number of localised gang feuds within Coolock. However, that violence had quelled in recent years before Friday’s gun murder.