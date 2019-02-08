Man dies after shooting incident in north Dublin

A man has died following a shooting in Dublin on Friday morning.

The man who is believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital at about 8.30am following the shooting at Marigold Crescent, Darndale, in north Dublin earlier.

“The scene is currently preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination. Investigating,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station,

Earlier gardaí said the man was shot a number of times in the incident which was reported at 6.30am.