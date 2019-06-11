Man dies after O’Connell Street stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing incident on O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fatal assault happened at about 1.40am near the former Carlton Cinema on the northern end of the street.

The wounded man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 20s was arrested near the scene in connection with the stabbing.

O’Connell Street has been closed off to traffic while a forensic examination takes place, with cars and buses being diverted.

There are no crosscity Luas services running between the Stephen’s Green and Dominic stops. Red Line services are running as normal.

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services are being diverted away from O’Connell street. Northbound buses are using turning on to Eden Quay from Westmoreland Street and travelling up Gardiner Street.

Soutbound buses are using Parnell Square and East Gardiner Street with these routes operating as normal from D’Olier Street.

AA Roadwatch reported delays between Fairview and Connolly Station, along the North Circular Road and along Dorset Street.

Traffic approaching O’Connell Street from the North Quays has backed up to Wolfe Tone Quay.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Store Street station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.