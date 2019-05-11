Man dies after falling while climbing Carrauntoohil

A man has died while climbing Carrauntoohil mountain in Co Kerry on Saturday.

Carrauntoohil is the highest mountain in Ireland, and the central peak of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 50s, was killed after a fall around midday.

Gardaí are investigating the death, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

“The man appears to have fallen, no other person was involved,” the spokeswoman said.