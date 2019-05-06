Man dies after being stabbed at house in Arklow

A man has died after being stabbed at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí­ are investigating the death of the man, aged in his 30s, following the incident at house at Meadowvale, Arklow.

Gardaí attended the scene at a house in the Crescent, Meadowvale, at about 12.30 on Monday morning where a man in his 30s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to St Vincent’s University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí­ have since arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Arklow Garda Station.