Man dies after assault in pub in Co Cork

A man has died after an assault at a pub in Co Cork on Friday night.

The incident took place at Willie Andies pub in New Market Square, Michelstown, at about 10.30pm.

A 36-year-old man from Mitchelstown was fatally injured after a row broke out with another man inside the pub.

The emergency services were called and paramedics attended to the injured man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor. His body remained in the pub overnight.

Gardaí arrested a 27 year old man from Mitchelstown for questioning and conveyed him to Fermoy Garda Station.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

State Pathologist, Prof Marie Cassidy, is due to carry out a preliminary examination at the scene before the man’s body is removed for a postmortem.

Garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination of the scene, which was cordoned off overnight.

Gardaí are also due to start interviewing witnesses on Saturday as it is understood the pub was quite busy at the time, as a local festival was taking place in New Market Square.

Detectives have gathered CCTV footage from the pub and will begin examining it today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100.