Man claiming to have gun and bomb arrested in Dublin court room

Gardaí have arrested a man who disrupted a court session in Dublin claiming to have a firearm and an explosive device.

The incident occurred during a family law court hearing in Smithfield, Dublin.

As a case commenced in the Circuit Family Court he took what he claimed was a gun out of a bag and he also claimed he had an explosive device under an item of clothing.

Gardaí at the scene of the incident in Dublin’s Smithfield

Gardaí believe the gun is an imitation, or possible Airsoft gun, and that the device, which was hanging around his neck and was concealed under his coat, was a hoax.

Sources said the suspect is a middle-aged man involved in the business world and that he appeared to be motivated by a grievance he had with the courts.

When the suspect disrupted the proceeds he was shouting loudly and making threats while also claiming to have a gun and explosive device. At least two other people were held in the court room during the incident.

A uniform Garda member who was on duty in the court house heard the shouts and looked into the court. When he realised what was happening he raised the alarm.

The Garda’s Armed Response Unit, which patrols Dublin’s streets as a matter of course, sped to the scene.

One source said when the armed gardaí arrived and this was made clear to the man inside the court, at which point he came out and surrendered what are believed to be a imitation gun and a hoax device. He also surrendered himself to the officers.

However, a number of people who were in the court at the time were said to be “very shaken” by the experience.

These included the judge, clerk of the court, lawyers and the the man’s ex partner, believed to be his ex-wife. They remained in the court until gardaí arrived.

The building where the incident occurred, which includes court rooms and offices, was evacuated and a large section of Smithfield in the north inner city was sealed off.

The Army’s bomb disposal team is at the scene checking the device that the man said was explosive.

The suspect is being questioned a the Bridewell Garda station close to the court house. Gardaí sealed off the area in Smithfield outside the court house and that cordon was expected to remain in place in the bomb disposal team declared the area safe.

The incident disrupted the Luas service and the movement of traffic and pedestrians.