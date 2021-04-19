Man charged with woman’s murder in Finglas, north Dublin
Court appearance set for man on Monday morning
The late Jennifer Poole was a 24-year-old mother-of-two.
A man in his 20s arrested in relation to the death of a woman in Finglas, north Dublin on Saturday has been charged.
Jennifer Poole, a 24-year-old mother-of-two, was found dead at her home on Melville Drive on Saturday afternoon.
The man who has been charged will appear before Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Monday morning after being charged with murder in the early hours of Monday.