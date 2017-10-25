Man charged with number of offences following Tallaght incidents

A man accused of leading gardaí on an eight-hour manhunt around Tallaght before being arrested has been charged with several offences.

The 37-year-old Dublin man allegedly stole six cars and assaulted two people on Monday before he was arrested by armed gardaí at Citywest Shopping Centre on Monday.

The man was charged with several offences at Tallaght Garda station on Wednesday evening.

He is due to appear at Tallaght District Court at 10.30am on Thursday.

More than 50 armed and unarmed gardaí were involved in the operation to detain the man on Monday. The man’s arrest, during which he was tackled by gardaí as he exited the shopping centre, occurred in full view of the public.

Video footage of the arrest was circulated on social media. No shots were fired during the operation.