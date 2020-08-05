Man charged with murder of woman (20) in Newry

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Newry.

Polish native Patrycja Wyrebek (20) was found dead at her home in Drumalane Park on Sunday morning.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigating her death charged a 23-year-old man with murder on Wednesday.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via video link.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. –PA