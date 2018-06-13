Man charged with murder of three-year-old boy in Derry

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-year-old boy in Derry.

The 23-year-old man will appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the toddler’s death on September 17th last year.

The body of the boy was found at a property in the Bogside area of the city.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 24-year-old woman arrested on Monday in connection with the death has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.