Man charged with exposing himself to children in Antrim
The incident that took place at Bush Park on Saturday
The charges follow an incident that took place at Bush Park in Antrim on Saturday, May 26th. Photograph: Google
Police in Northern Ireland have charged a 25-year-old man with exposure and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The charges follow an incident that took place at Bush Park in Antrim on Saturday, May 26th.
The man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday.