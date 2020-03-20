Man charged with endangerment and robbery in connection with fatal collision

A 34-year-old man has remanded in custody charged with robbery and endangerment of life in connection with a fatal collision which claimed the life of a mother-of-three in south Co Dublin last week.

Jacqueline McGovern (54), was one of two women struck by a car as she walked on a footpath on Avondale Road in Killiney on the night of March 10th last, minutes after an alleged shop raid in the locality.

Ms McGovern, a special needs assistant was from the area and worked at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls’ National School in Johnstown. She was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s University Hospital the following morning.

Darren Rowe, from Dunedin Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin, was arrested earlier this week and was the third of three men to be charged as a result of the investigation.

Mr Rowe, who is on disability benefit, appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dún Laoghaire District Court on Friday.

The 34-year-old was charged with robbery of Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey and endangerment of life, creating substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, at Avondale Road.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Garda Brian Davoren.

He told Judge Malone that the accused made no reply after caution when he was charged on Thursday evening at Cabinteely Garda station.

He confirmed there was an objection to bail, however, defence solicitor Sandra Frayne said a bail application was not being made at this stage.

A statement of her client’s means was prepared and the judge granted legal aid after noting Mr Rowe was in receipt of a disability benefit payment of €213 a week.

There was consent to a one-week remand in custody and he will face another hearing at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

Mr Rowe has not yet had indicated how he will plead.