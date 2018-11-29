Man charged with dangerous driving causing death after fatality in Co Monaghan

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Stephen Marron in Castleblayney Co Monaghan on Tuesday night.

He is also charged with endangerment of a garda.

The accused, James Tomany of Clay Road, Keady, Co Armagh was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court. He faces two charges related to an incident on Main Street, Castleblayney on Tuesday night.

The first is dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Marron. The second alleges reckless endangerment of a garda contrary to section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He is accused of driving on Yorke Street, Castleblayney onto Main Street Castleblayney while a member of An Garda Síochána was holding onto the vehicle in an attempt to prevent himself from falling from the fast moving vehicle and that this created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

Both those offences are said to have taken place on November 27th, 2018.

He faces two other charges alleging assault causing harm to another person on March 31st, 2018.

The accused sat silently in court throughout proceedings. He was wearing black Adidas pants, a wine top and blue jacket.

Judge Gerry Jones was told there was consent to him being remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on December 5th.