Man charged over violent death of teenager
Suspect to appear at Dublin court in connection with child’s killing
File photograph: Collins Courts
A man was due to appear before the courts on Saturday afternoon charged with the violent death of a teenager in Leinster.
The suspect was arrested earlier this week and has been questioned about the killing and a number of related incidents.
He has now been charged and was being held in a Dublin Garda station pending his appearance before the courts in the city later on Saturday.
No other details can be published due to a recent court ruling which effectively introduced new restrictions around reporting on children, including those who have been murdered.