Man charged over murder of Romanian man in Tallaght park

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to the murder of a Romanian man in Tallaght last week.

Ioan Artene Bob (49) was found seriously injured in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on Friday, April 13th, shortly before 8am.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital but died that evening. A post mortem revealed he had been beaten to death. He had suffered multiple internal injuries.

A 38-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday, is due to appear before Tallaght District Court on Friday morning at 10.30am.

Mr Bob had been in Ireland for three years. He worked in construction and had a partner and a son aged eight in Romania.