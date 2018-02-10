Man charged over murder in Dublin eight years ago

A 32-year-old Dublin man has been charged with the murder of Warren O’Connor in north Dublin eight years ago.

Gary Watson (32), with an address at Millbrook Rd Dublin 13, was charged at Dublin District Court on Saturday with the murder of O’Connor, from Coolock, at the Hole in the Wall Road in Donaghamede, north Dublin, on January 16th, 2010.

Mr Watson faces two other charges in relation to the same incident; one of assault causing harm and a second charge of the production of a knife during a fight.

Garda Domhnaill O’Connell told Judge Gráinne Malone that when charged, Mr Watson responded: “I didn’t murder anybody.”

Mr Watson’s appearance in court followed his extradition to Ireland from London on Friday evening on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Police in London arrested Mr Watson on January 9th last and he was been held in custody pending extradition.

Mr Watson was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on February 15th.