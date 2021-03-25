Man charged over Longford car chase in which garda injured

A man is to appear in court on Thursday morning charged in connection to a car chase in Longford town on Monday which left a garda in hospital.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) are investigating the incident.

The suspect (35) from the Co Cavan area was discharged from the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon and immediately arrested on suspicion of endangerment following the incident in the Ardnacassa area shortly after 4pm on Monday.

He was taken to Longford Garda station and charged early on Thursday. He is due to appear at a court sitting in Mullingar.

Gardaí, it is understood, were responding to reports of a car being driven erratically along the Ballinalee Road when an attempt was made to intercept the vehicle. It is believed it was at this stage a garda sustained an injury to his hand.

A Garda patrol car was also struck as officers tried to bring the chase to a halt. As the car and driver attempted to escape, the vehicle, hit a wall at high speed.

The man sustained serious injuries and has been in hospital since Monday evening.

The injured garda has also been discharged but is expected to be off duty for some time.