Man charged over firearm seizure in Dublin

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of a firearm in Dublin on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 50s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested in the Artane area along with two other men, aged in their 20s and 40s, during an intelligence-led operation by gardaí in Dublin on Saturday.

The other two men have been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.