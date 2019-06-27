Man charged over fatal stabbing of woman in Dublin apartment

A man has been charged by gardaí in relation to the fatal stabbing of a woman in a Dublin apartment on Wednesday.

Skaidrite Valdgeima (34), a married mother-of-three from Latvia, died following a stabbing incident at Bonham Street in the Liberties area of the city in the early hours of the morning.

The suspect, a man in his 20s who was known to the deceased, has been charged by gardaí at Kevin Street and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday. He is believed to be from eastern Europe. The nature of his relationship with the deceased was unclear.

Ms Valdgeima lived with her husband and children at Deerpark Walk, Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were called to the Dublin apartment at 3.40am, at which point Ms Valdgeima was very badly wounded but still alive. She was taken to St James’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Valdgeima (34) came to Ireland a number of years ago. She completed a number of third-level courses and worked in retail, graphic design and building websites.

At the time of her death she had been working for a Dublin-based translation company.