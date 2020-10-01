Man charged over drugs and cigarettes worth €900,000

A man has been charged in relation to the discovery of cannabis and cigarettes worth almost €900,000 in Co Dublin more than two years ago.

Gardaí in Tallaght seized the cannabis herb with an estimated value of €467,000 and cigarettes valued at €426,000 in an operation that took place on August 14th, 2018.

The seizure took place at a storage unit in Corbally, Saggart, Co Dublin. A man aged in his mid-30s was arrested on Tuesday night in south Dublin, in connection with the seizure.

The man was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Crumlin Garda station and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning. Investigations are ongoing.