Man charged over alleged serious assault on woman while she was out running

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault on a woman who was out running in Drogheda on Sunday morning.

The woman, aged in her late 40s, was running at Rathmullen Road in the town at about 11am when she was allegedly approached by a man who pushed her and held her on the ground.

The runner managed to break free, and a number of people held onto the alleged assailant until gardaí arrived at the scene.

A man was arrested in connection with the alleged assault under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Monday at 10.30am.