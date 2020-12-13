Man charged in relation to murder of boy (17)
Man in his 40s was questioned in Drogheda Garda station
A man has been charged in relation to the murder of a 17-year-old boy earlier this year.
The man, in his 40s, had been detained at Drogheda Garda Station and has now been charged in relation to this investigation, gardaí said on Sunday.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk court on Sunday.
A recent court ruling prevents the media from reporting any further information in the case.