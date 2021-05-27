Man charged in relation to firearms incident in Blanchardstown

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to a firearms incident in Blanchardstown on May 25th.

The man was arrested in relation to the firearms incident, in which two members of An Garda Síochána were shot and injured on Tuesday in a housing estate in west Dublin. He had been questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station in relation to the matter.

The two gardaí who were shot were still recovering in Connolly Hospital in Dublin on Thursday night. Both were shot in the foot and one was also wounded in the hand. They have suffered shattered bones and extreme soft tissue injuries and the Garda who suffered the hand wound requires reconstructive surgery.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.