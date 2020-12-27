Man charged in connection with filling station robbery in Co Donegal
Man in his 20s due in court in connection with incident in Ballyboe, Glencar
A man has been arrested following a robbery at a filling station in Co Donegal. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a filling station on Circular Road, Ballyboe, Glencar, Co Donegal, on Sunday morning.
The man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested on Sunday following the incident and brought to Letterkenny Garda station.
He is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Monday at 10.30am.