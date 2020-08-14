Man charged in connection with fatal stabbing incident at Clontarf house
The man is due in court on Friday in relation to incident at property in Dublin
A man is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin in relation to a fatal incident in Clontarf. File photograph: Matt Kavanagh
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing incident in Clontarf, Dublin, on Thursday.
The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, following the incident at a home on St Lawrence’s Road at 7.15am on Thursday.
He was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday evening.
Gardaí said their investigations into the fatal incident were continuing.