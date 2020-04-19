Man charged in connection with fatal house fire in Rathgar in 2018

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire in Dublin 6 in 2018.

The man, aged in his 30s, was charged on Sunday following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The fire, which occurred at Oaklands Terrace in Rathgar on August 21st, 2018, resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.

The man in his 30s is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.