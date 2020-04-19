Man charged in connection with fatal house fire in Rathgar in 2018
Man in his 30s is due in court in relation to blaze in Dublin 6 which left one dead
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire in Dublin 6 in 2018. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire in Dublin 6 in 2018.
The man, aged in his 30s, was charged on Sunday following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The fire, which occurred at Oaklands Terrace in Rathgar on August 21st, 2018, resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.
The man in his 30s is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.