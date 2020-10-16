Man charged in connection with attacks on six women in Belfast

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacks on six women in Belfast on Monday.

The charges include five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday morning.

Two women were punched and four were stabbed by a cyclist in the city centre and south Belfast areas between about 7.45pm and 9pm on Monday.

Four of the victims received hospital treatment for puncture injuries, which were not life-threatening.