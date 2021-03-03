Man charged following street party in Co Limerick

One of the men arrested at a street party in Co Limerick on Tuesday night has been charged and is due to appear before a court later this month.

Three men were arrested after a “significant” number of gardaí were despatched to the Carysfort Avenue estate at College Court, Castletroy, in response to complaints and following videos emerging on social media of the scenes.

Three people were arrested at the scene, two men in their 20s for public order and one for misuse of drugs. About 30 fixed payment notices for breaches of the Health Act (Covid regulations) were also issued.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that one of the men had been charged and was due to appear before Limerick District Court on March 22nd. The other male arrested for public order offences has been released without charge.

The male arrested under misuse of drugs legislation remains detained at Henry Street Garda station.