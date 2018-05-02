Man charged after car mounted pavement injuring pedestrians

A man who allegedly mounted a pavement in Dublin in his car and injured two people has been charged.

Paul Connolly (36), Cregg Court, Robertstown, Co Kildare, appeared before Dublin District Court on Wednesday afternoon to face three charges.

Appearing before Judge Alan Mitchell, Mr Connolly was charged with two offences of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to two people.

A third charge relates to his alleged failure to remain at the scene of the incident on Coolmine Road, Coolmine, Dublin 15.

The Garda previously issued a statement outlining some of the details of the incident.

“At approximately 9.30am gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at Coolmine road near the train station,” a Garda statement said on Monday.

“Two male pedestrians aged 54 and 19 were seriously injured when they were struck by a car. A female pedestrian also sustained minor injuries.”

The injured pedestrians were taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital.

It is now alleged that Mr Connolly was the driver of the vehicle involved.

He was arrested and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene. Rail services at Coolmine Station were not affected. The car involved was taken by the Garda for analysis.