Man attacked in front of children with bats and pick-axe handles

A man has been subjected to an “inhuman” attack in front of a woman and young children in Co Antrim, police said.

Bats and pick-axe handles were used to target the victim during a burglary at a house in St John’s Place in Larne during the early hours of Monday.

Masked men had forced entry to the home.

A PSNI detective said: “This was a ferocious and inhuman attack in front of a woman and two young children who are left traumatised.

“The victim has sustained a number of injuries including a suspected broken leg and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“We believe at this time that the men left the area in a vehicle following the attack.”

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives.” – PA