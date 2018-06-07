Man arrrested as drugs allegedly found taped to his leg

Gardaí in Limerick are questioning a man after he was allegedly found by gardai with a package of drugs taped to one of his legs.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí­ from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a man in the Castleconnell area of Co Limerick “for the purpose of a search and discovered a white package taped to his leg”, a Garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí ­ have arrested a man in his 20s following the seizure of approximately €1,500 worth of suspected amphetamine (pending analysis) on 7th June 2018,” the spokesman added.

The suspect is being held at Henry Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.