Man arrested over suspected attack with acid-like substance

Gardaí have arrested a man in Limerick who allegedly threw an acid-like substance in the face of another man at a house party in the city.

The incident occurred in the Garryowen area on June 13th, 2020.

It is understood a substance was thrown in the face of a man aged in his early 20s and caused damage to his neck and face consistent with acid burns.

Gardaí said a “corrosive substance” was throw in the victim’s face and that he sought treatment at University Hospital Limerick. He has since been discharged.

On Thursday morning gardaí­in Limerick city arrested a man aged in his 30s. He is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.